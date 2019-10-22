Art and culture on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast

Historic City News readers can re-discover the history and entertainment around St Augustine and St Johns County daily. We’ve found a few selected art galleries and special museum tours and exhibits; all part of the art and culture found on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast. For a complete list of special museum exhibits, art galleries, shows and other heritage cultural experiences, please visit www.HistoricCoastCulture.com

Monday – Saturday, October 21 -26

1-cent Life – A Wildly Vibrant Pop Art and Poetry Exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra

This exhibition will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the landmark publication,1-cent LIFE, with over 55 important, original graphics and poems from the publication, which debuted in 1964. The Gallery is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach www.pvculturalcenter.org

Tuesday, October 22

The AMP Night Market

Features food trucks, desserts, quality arts and crafts, a full bar, and live music and square dance with Skin and Bones. From 6 to 9 p.m., the Night Market is free and open to the public. 1340 C A1A South, St. Augustine. 904-315-9252 www.theampsa.com

Wednesday, October 23

Fishing 101

Learn some new fishing skills at the Usina Boat Ramp from 9-11 a.m. This free workshop is about how to fight a fish. Participants must have a Florida Saltwater Fishing license. Please register in advance. 603 Euclid Ave. St. Augustine 904-209-0335

Thursday, October 24

Lightner After Hours – Fabulous Fall Celebration

The public is invited to enjoy an early evening of music by talented local guitarist Ace Winn, cocktails, and the elegant surroundings of this beautiful and unique historic museum in St. Augustine. This free event takes place 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. Guests may enter at the Granada Street entrance to Café Alcazar. 904-824-2874 www.lightnermuseum.org/event/lightner-after-hours-october-2/

Friday-Sunday, October 25-27

Sykes Family Farms Crop Maze

Visit Sykes Family Farms where fall is in the air for this family friendly event with a corn maze, hayride, playgrounds, races and viewing of farm animals. The farm is open Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $13 and is all inclusive. Admission for youth ages 2 and under is free. 5995 Brough Rd., Elkton 904-692-1370 www.sycofarms.com

St. Augustine Songwriters Festival

Hear the stories behind more than 30 No. 1 songs by the writers who wrote them as songwriters hit the town during the third annual St. Augustine Songwriters Festival. Songwriters are always behind the scenes, but not at this event. Visit the website for the performance schedule and venues. Admission is free to all events except the Randy Houser Concert on Sunday. staugustinesongwritersfestival.com

Creatures of the Night

Enjoy Trick-or-Treating fun at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm from 5:30-7 p.m. each night. Dress in your costume and meet eerie bugs and beasts in this hands-on experience, all while collecting Creatures of the Night cards around the park. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 2-11. 999 Anastasia Blvd. 904-824-3337 www.alligatorfarm.com

A Classic Theatre Presents Blithe Spirit

Enjoy this hilariously ethereal comedy with spirits, seances and things that go bump in the night! Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lincolnville Cultural Center. Tickets are $21.50. 102 M.L. King Avenue, www.aclassictheatre.org

Saturday, October 26

Jail Break 5K

Make a break from St. Augustine at the Jail Break 5K. This 5K race takes participants from The Authentic Old Jail across the Vilano Beach Bridge starting at 8 a.m. 167 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-823-4526 www.racesmith.com/races/JailBreak5K.html

Anastasia State Park Photo Scavenger Hunt

Bring your smartphone or digital camera and have fun taking pictures to complete a photo scavenger hunt while exploring the park. Work alone or as a team. Bring a refillable water bottle, bug spray, sunscreen, appropriate clothing, and wear comfortable shoes. This is a self-guided program and there are prizes. Meet at the Island Beach Grill in the park at 9 a.m. and return by 11 a.m. 300 Anastasia Park Rd. 904-461-2033

Ancient City Kids Day

Enjoy a fun and festive family atmosphere with vendors, games, activities and live entertainment hosted by EPIC Behavioral Healthcare from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Francis Field. Admission is free. 25 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-829-2273 www.epicbh.org/ancient-city-kids-day

Halloween Pet Parade

Bring your fang-tastic furry friends for an un-boo-lievable costume contest at Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be a pet parade with judging for the best pet costumes and talent. Admission to the parade is free. 19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-824-1601 www.ripleys.com/staugustine/promos-events

Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

Bring your pooch to join in a parade from the Castillo de San Marcos to the Plaza de la Constitucion from 2-4 p.m. There will be prizes for the best pet costume and the best pet/owner costumes. 1 Castillo Dr. www.mypetcamp.com

Sunday, October 27

Halloween Dog Parade

Register your favorite canine companion for the LNA Halloween Costume Dog Parade – “Dogs Helping Cats!” This Pooch Parade is from 2-4 p.m. and will raise funds for a Lincolnville feral cat spay/neuter program. Competition Categories include: Best In Show, Most Creative, Funniest/Scariest Costume, & Best Owner/Dog Costume Combo! 399 Riberia St. 352-278-1690 www.eventbrite.com/e/lna-halloween-dog-costume-parade-tickets-75962033487

