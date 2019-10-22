Veteran memorials subject at Saint Augustine Tea Party tonight

Historic City News readers are invited to join the Saint Augustine Tea Party tonight for a very informative presentation. Special guest speaker Jill Pacetti will discuss her recent visit to the Florida Capitol for a formal meeting with Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

Her mission last month was to find sponsors for a bill that would protect all veteran memorials in Florida. She also wants to see stiffer penalties for those who commit crimes of vandalism against them.

“Radicals across Florida have been waging war against our history, and against our veteran memorials since 2015,” Pacetti wrote in her announcement.

This month’s meeting will be held at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant, 410 Anastasia Boulevard in Saint Augustine.

A question and answer session will follow Pacetti’s presentation, time permitting. If you are not aware of the scope of this alarming trend that threatens to re-write our authentic history, you need to attend tonight’s meeting.

There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

