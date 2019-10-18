Weekend path forecast for potential tropical cyclone

Speaking for St. Johns County Emergency Management, Kelly Wilson informed local Historic City News reporters that they are closely monitoring the weather and are participating in conference calls with the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service Jacksonville for the most up-to-date information on this weekend’s potential tropical cyclone.

At noon today, the storm was centered about 635 miles southwest of Panama City, moving northeast at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is expected to become a tropical or subtropical storm later today as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, with some additional strengthening possible.

There is a “Marginal Risk” of severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes on Saturday, according to Wilson. Historic City Storm Chaser Logan Parham will keep you up to date. Follow his posts on our homepage at https://historiccity.com/

Locally our weather will begin to deteriorate late tonight into tomorrow morning, with the strongest winds along the Atlantic Coast, bays and Intracoastal Waterway with a Gale Warning going into effect.

Potentially, a Gale Warning could go into effect about 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday for the coastal waters and immediate coastal areas. Heavy rain is expected across the local area on Saturday, with embedded thunderstorms. St Augustine and St Johns County should expect 2 – 4 inches of rainfall.

Like this: Like Loading...