St Johns County Spring Break Camp 2019

Don’t miss this opportunity for your children ages 5 to 12 to meet new friends, play games, and learn cool skills during Spring Break Camp 2019 presented by St Johns County Parks and Recreation Department.
Campers will enjoy a week of games, hands-on activities, playground visits, and even a downtown field trip on the last day of camp.
- Dates: March 18th – 22nd
- Times: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Ketterlinus Gym, 60 Orange Street, St Augustine
Outdoor activities are emphasized at camp. Campers participate in a variety of activities including field trips, arts and crafts, and swimming under the supervision of experienced staff who are motivated leaders from within our community.
The cost per camper is $30. Only five-year-old campers who have completed kindergarten by the start of camp are eligible. Registration is on a first-come, first served basis. Snacks and lunch are not included. So, make meal plans in advance.
For more info, contact Stephanie Taylor at sntaylor@sjcfl.us or 904-669-6612.
