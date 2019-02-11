Celebrating 10-years of police service

Historic City News was informed that Officer Russell Kelly was recognized for ten-years of outstanding service to the City of St Augustine Beach Police Department last month during a regular St Augustine Beach City Commission meeting.

Officer Kelly serves as a Beach Patrol Officer, working to keep residents and visitors safe as they enjoy relaxing in the sand or swimming in the ocean.

“The St. Augustine Beach Police Department is lucky to have Officer Kelly,” said St Augustine Beach Police Chief Robert Hardwick, pictured here with Kelly. “Throughout his tenure with the department, his dedication and reliability have been unmatched.” Police Chief Robert Hardwick

More information about the department is available by visiting www.sabpd.org

