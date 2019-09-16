Stabbing on Hypolita Street ends in arrest

Early yesterday morning at about 1:40 a.m., St Augustine Police reported to Historic City News that they were called to the area of 70 Hypolita Street to investigate a stabbing.

The victim was found near the intersection of Hypolita Street and Spanish Street. Officers lifted the victim’s shirt and noticed multiple puncture wounds from the victims lower back up to his armpit.

Police spokesman Dee Brown informed local reporters that officers established a perimeter and begin to search the area. Police located 30-year-old Richard William Palmer who resides at 5860 Datil Pepper Road in Saint Augustine, hiding in the alley behind Barley Republic.

Palmer was secured and upon placing him in the patrol vehicle, officers found a black pocket knife in his front pocket. During the property check, officers also found thirteen counterfeit hundred-dollar bills located in his wallet. Palmer was arrested without incident and transported the St Johns County Jail.

According to Brown, it is unclear what started the confrontation.

The victim was transported by ground to Flagler Hospital and later transferred to Orange Park Medical Center for further treatment of his wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

Palmer is being held under $7,500 bond on second-degree felony charges of aggravated battery against a person using a deadly weapon. He is also facing two-counts of probation violation for which there is no bond allowed. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date.