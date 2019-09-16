Twelve-count indictment identifies high-dollar investment scheme

Ponte Vedra Beach resident, 63-year-old Robert H Hendricks, has been indicted on twelve counts of wire fraud, according to a report received by Historic City News this morning.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez unsealed the indictment today adding that, if convicted, Hendricks faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison – on each count. The indictment also notifies Hendricks that the United States is seeking a money judgment of at least $2,638,924.34, the proceeds of the charged criminal conduct.

According to the indictment, Hendricks solicited his friends and clients to invest in fraudulent and sham investments in real property and commercial business ventures. To convince the victims of the veracity of their investments, Hendricks provided falsified property documents that represented the purported investments and made statements to hide and conceal the purpose of his scheme. Hendricks spent the funds to personally enrich himself and others.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.