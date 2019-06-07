The story behind the Adelaide Sanchez Award

Historic City News archives show that the award’s namesake, Adelaide Sanchez, was a native of St. Augustine and worked at the St. Augustine Record from 1930 through 1943 where she was a reporter, features writer, society editor, and the Associated Press correspondent.

She joined the staff of The Miami Herald where she worked for 30 years serving as Assistant Woman’s Editor covering numerous social events during that city’s very formative three decades.

After her retirement in 1973, she returned to St. Augustine and continued writing through newsletters for the Flagler Hospital Auxiliary and Trinity Episcopal Church. She provided biographical sketches that were included in the program for Cross and Sword until her death in 1994.

Her appreciation and love of the city’s historic properties, and her active promotion to ensure the preservation of those resources, garnered this award being named in her honor.

According to her wishes, her home on Marine Street was bequeathed to the Historic St. Augustine Preservation Board. After the board’s abolishment, the property was transferred to the City of St. Augustine and sold. The proceeds are held in trust, per her wishes. Awards, programs, and stipends whose goal is the advancement of historic restoration, preservation, education, and interpretation, are funded with the interest earned from her trust.

Recipients of the Adelaide Sanchez Award for Historic Preservation, Restoration, Education and Interpretation receive a statuette of the lions that grace the western side of the Bridge of Lions. The molds for the replicas were crafted by St. Augustine sculptor Enzo Torcoletti, and each statuette is inscribed with his signature.

Recipients of the Adelaide Sanchez Award:

In 2014, Shelia Greenleaf was recognized for her work that preserved the 110-year-old Albert Lewis Horse Trough

In 2014, Philip McDaniel and Ryan Dettra were recognized for their work that preserved The Ice Plant

In 2016, St. Augustine Garrison received the award for its living history programs

In 2016, The Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine received the award for its preservation and care of the Peña-Peck House

In 2017, City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline received the award for her staunch and passionate advocacy for historic preservation

In 2018, Allen and Delores Lastinger and the Lastinger Family Foundation were recognized for their support of a broad range of historic properties throughout St. Augustine.

In April 2019, historian and author David Nolan received the award for his extensive work in historic preservation interpretation and education.