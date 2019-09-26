Updated road closure for construction on West Jayce Way

Historic City News was informed by the Engineering Division of the St Johns County Public Works Department that beginning Tuesday, October 1, 2019, road construction will begin on West Jayce Way off Ravenswood Drive.

The construction project is necessary to relocate a storm drain and sewer force main.

Throughout the duration of the construction project, traffic will be disrupted with West Jayce Way being closed to traffic from October 1st through October 10th.

Detour signs will be posted. Drivers are asked to plan routes accordingly and drive safely.

Questions may be directed to the Public Works Engineering Inspection Supervisor, Dan Sikes in the St. Johns County Engineering Division at (904) 209-0182.

