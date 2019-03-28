Vagrant camp inhabitants among 18-arrests of Flagler drug dealers

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office informed local Historic City News reporters Wednesday morning that they had obtained felony arrest warrants against 18 different persons for various drug dealing charges. Investigations that led to the

narcotics-related warrants were the result of numerous undercover operations.

Along with the undercover operations, Special Investigation Unit detectives executed several search warrants on March 27, 2019. Approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics were seized. A variety of controlled substances were seized, including Fentanyl, Heroin, Oxycodone, Cocaine, THC Oil, Methamphetamine, and Cannabis.

Two known residents of the transient camp on Palm Coast Parkway near the Flagler County Library were arrested for drug sales.

Tony Lanning:

SIU Detectives conducted several undercover operations which led to a sale of Synthetic Cathinones from Lanning. The Cathinones, also known as “bath salts” or “Molly,” are synthetic stimulants listed as Schedule I Controlled Substances. Schedule I Controlled Substances are defined by the Federal Government as drugs with a high potential for abuse and have no current accepted medical use. Schedule I drugs are considered the most dangerous of all the drug schedules with potentially severe psychological or physical dependence. Selling these drugs can result in prison sentences up to 30 years.

Gina Howard:

In a separate investigation, SIU Detectives were able to purchase a quantity of Heroin from Howard, which contained Fentanyl. The presence of Fentanyl in Heroin has become a common occurrence, as upper level distributors will use Fentanyl as a cutting agent for Heroin to increase volume and potency. Fentanyl is reportedly 100-times more potent than Morphine. Heroin laced with Fentanyl has resulted in the deaths of drug users in Flagler and neighboring counties and across Florida and the nation.

“Both Lanning’s and Howard’s illegal drug sales took place on the property of the transient camp and public library,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Through the investigations, our detectives confirmed allegations of drug sales being conducted at problematic areas inhabited by transients in what can only be described as an open-air drug market.”

Another fugitive of the operation, Samantha Bovino, was charged with Introduction of Contraband into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Several suspicious mail documents were sent to an inmate at the SPHIDF and were turned over to SIU by an FCSO employee who thoroughly inspects all incoming and outgoing mail, to-and-from the facility.

Nine letters were intercepted between March 20, 2018 and April 13, 2018. Detectives suspected that the letters contained Suboxone sublingual films concealed within the seals of the envelopes. The evidence was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory for analysis and confirmed its contents. A fingerprint analysis also confirmed that the mail was sent by Samantha Bovino to George Wood, who was an inmate at the time. Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) is a Schedule III Controlled Substance.

The following arrest warrants were served today, or are actively being sought by deputies:

1. Montana Altomare; Sale of Synthetic Cathinone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Incarcerated)

2. Cody Bassett; Sale of a Substance in Lieu of a Controlled Substance

3. Jeffrey Blanchard; Sale of Cocaine (x2) and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

4. Samantha Bovino; Introduction of Contraband into the Inmate Facility

5. De’Vantell Cooper; Sale of Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

6. Reginald Darboux; Sale of Cocaine (Arrested 3/27/2019)

7. Victor Dove III; Sale of Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

8. Lawrence Evans; Sale of Heroin and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

9. Rondal Gibson; Sale of THC Oil and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

10. Gina Howard; Sale of Heroin within 1000 feet of a Public Park and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

11. Brandon Iasimone; Sale of THC Oil within 1000 feet of a Church and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

12. Steven Janvrin; Sale of Meth and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

13. Tony Lanning; Sale Synthetic Cathinone within 1000 feet of a Public Park. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

14. Daniel Leto; Sale of Cannabis within 1000 feet of a Public Park and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

15. Jaclyne McCort; Trafficking Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

16. Marcus Roller; Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

17. Anthony Savone; Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

18. Bryan Vernon; Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)