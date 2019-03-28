One driver dies in two-car crash on US-1 at Datil Pepper Road

Charges are pending, along with a determination of whether alcohol played a role, in last night’s two-vehicle crash on US-1 at Datil Pepper Road. Two drivers and two passengers were rushed to Flagler Hospital for emergency medical treatment. One of the passengers was a one-year-old child, the other less than one-year-old. One driver was killed.

Historic City News was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol that a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 78-year-old Nancy F. Dunn of Dorado Drive in St Augustine, was attempting to make a left turn onto US-1 northbound from Datil Pepper Road at about 8:31 p.m. As Dunn began across the highway, it entered the path of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling southbound on US-1, crashing into the second vehicle.

The second vehicle, a 2002 Mitsubishi Murano, driven by 22-year-old Carly O’Brien who resides on Sevilla Drive in St Augustine, was traveling in the left, inside lane when it struck the driver’s side of the Mercury Grand Marquis. In the vehicle with the driver were two infant passengers; one-year-old Delcan Arthur and Charlotte Arthur who was reported to be less than one-year-old.

St Johns County Emergency Medical personnel stabilized all patients for transportation to Flagler Hospital. O’Brien suffered minor injuries, the two infants were unharmed. Dunn did not survive the crash and died at the hospital.