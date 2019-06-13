You won’t go wrong with a steak dinner for Father’s Day

As a lover of steaks and burgers, Historic City News editor Michael Gold says he would rather go out for the perfect New York strip and baked potato dinner than just about anything else. And, on Father’s Day, that’s especially true in St Augustine where we have so many great restaurants to choose from.

A local Flagler journalism student reviewed eight favorite locations for St Augustine Social and her writing in the popular lifestyle magazine caught our eye and the attention of our editor’s ever-hungry stomach.

Carne Asada Tacos

Taberna del Caballo

If your father wants to have a more relaxed dinner this dish is perfect for him. Inspired by zesty Mexican cuisine, this tender, marinated skirt steak is served with chopped bacon, French fries, grilled onion, Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle crema, and two warm corn or flour tortillas. It also comes with Spanish rice and beans.

www.colonialquarter.com

Prime Rib

LongHorn Steakhouse

Prime Rib is one of the most delicious cuts of meat there is. Longhorn Steakhouse is known for their delicious steaks and pairings and this menu item is one of them. There are two options of 12 oz and 16 oz and served with a choice of side and a salad.

www.longhornsteakhouse.com

Ribeye

The Black Molly Grill

This delicious ribeye steak can be found at The Black Molly Grill, a restaurant based around steaks and good wine. The steak is 12 oz of Black Angus grilled perfection, crusted with a tasty hickory dry rub and is served with your choice of house or Caesar salad and a side.

www.theblackmollygrill.com

Beef Wellington

Raintree Restaurant

Beef Wellington is a dish made popular by Michelin chef, Gordon Ramsay. Good news though, you don’t have to go far to find a replica of that delicious dish. This dish is a blend of filet and truffle, wrapped in puff pastry and baked to buttery-deliciousness.

www.raintreerestaurant.com

40 oz Tomahawk Chop

Aviles Restaurant and Lounge

The Tomahawk steak found at Aviles Restaurant and Lounge is big enough to share. The presentation is beautiful, and it is served with any choice of potatoes. Make sure you and your father bring your appetites!

www.avilesrestaurant.com



New Orleans Ribeye

Harry’s Seafood, Bar and Grille

Harry’s Seafood, Bar and Grille is one of the most popular restaurants in St. Augustine. One of the best dishes is the New Orleans Ribeye. The steak is spicy, juicy and zesty and served with a tangy Horseradish sauce and a choice of side.

www.hookedonharrys.com

Filet Mignon

Cellar 6

Filet Mignon is one of the most delectable pieces of steak there is. Cellar 6 has perfected that dish. Usually served with garlic thyme mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, this dish is a perfect way to say “I love you” to your dad.

www.cellar6.com

Top Choice New York Strip

Conrad’s Steakhouse

Conrad’s Steakhouse is a staple with the locals, but if you have never been there, there are plenty of steak options for your father to choose from. This New York Strip is a customer favorite. It is 14 oz of delicious meat served with a choice of salad and any two side items.

www.conradssteakhouse.com

Reviews written by Rachel Fairclough

An editorial intern with St. Augustine Social, Rachel Fairclough is a senior at Flagler College majoring in Journalism and Media Production with a concentration in Journalism and a double minor in Religion and Creative Writing. When she is not reading or writing, she can be found in the kitchen whipping up mainly Jamaican-inspired dishes.