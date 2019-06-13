Renner is “in the money” among legislative fundraisers

Rep. Paul Renner went into the Legislative Session with the strongest fundraising in the House.

Touting the $854,000 raised between the election and Session, the House District 24 incumbent has previously told Historic City News, “when we can explain our side, we win.”

The Palm Coast Republican, who will be Speaker in a few years, continued in May to marshal resources, bringing in $54,500 between one of his campaign committees and his campaign account.

His Florida Foundation for Liberty political committee hauled in $44,000, mostly from the construction industry. The Florida Transportation Builders Association gave $10,000, in addition to $2,334 in in-kind contributions related to a fundraiser.

Florida Blue donated $10,000, while the Keeping Florida Affordable political committee (largely a Jacksonville donor class vehicle) ponied up $5,000.

The Florida Foundation for Liberty committee has roughly $190,000 on hand. Renner’s other committee, Conservatives for Principled Leadership, did not raise any money in May, yet still has roughly $385,000 on hand.

Construction industry donors largely populated the $10,500 in hard money also raised by Renner in May, pushing him to $33,500 in his campaign account, and giving him around $600,000 for the battles to come next year.

Renner thus far has faced no primary opposition since being elected. He has faced a Democratic opponent in each of his general elections, with 2018’s 22-point win being the closest of the lot.

Written By: A.G. Gancarski

Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades, with bylines in national and local publications alike on subjects ranging from pop music to national and global politics. He has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014 and has held a column in Jacksonville, Florida’s Folio Weekly for two decades. Gancarski is a frequent presence on Jacksonville television and radio, including fill-in slots on WJCT-FM’s award-winning talk show “First Coast Connect”. He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.