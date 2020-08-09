4th Congressional District candidate Erick Aguilar guest of Tea Party

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites Historic City News subscribers to attend an open meeting Tuesday evening, August 11th at 6:30 pm at the Growers Alliance Café and Gift Shop, located at 322 Anastasia Boulevard in St Augustine when their special guest will be Dr Erick Aguilar.

Erick Javier Aguilar was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras in 1975. At the age of 7, he moved with his family to Brooklyn, NY in the East New York neighborhood area. Married with 5 children, 2 sons and 3 daughters, (and one newborn on August 6th), he has resided in Jacksonville since 2000 while assigned at Mayport Naval Station. Aguilar is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida 4th District consisting of Nassau, East Duval, and St. Johns counties.

“Dr Aguilar’s campaign is about Advancing America’s Families while preserving freedoms in America,” chairman Lance Thate informed local reporters. “Working for the future of our families and bringing the voice back to the people, while protecting their rights, is my highest priority. We want to move forward to more independence and less government manipulation.”

Erick served in the U.S. Navy and was deployed in the Persian Gulf during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. After 20-years of honorable and dedicated service, he retired as a Navy Chief in 2016. Over the years, he earned five advanced degrees in business, leadership, IT, and history, and has been teaching as a professor for 14-years.

A question and answer period will follow the presentation, time permitting. You do not need to be a member of the Tea Party to attend or participate. Admission is free of charge and you are encouraged to bring a friend.

