FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-16 from International Golf Parkway to San Giacomo Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take asphalt samples.

SR-206 from East Seacove Avenue to the Crescent Beach Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

US-1 at CR-210

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadway work at the intersection.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on US-1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

