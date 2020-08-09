St. Johns County Civic Roundtable hosts attorney Michael J. McCabe

Historic City News subscribers who sit on homeowner’s association or condominium association boards in St Johns County are invited to attend a special upcoming program titled, “Legal Aspects of Homeowners Associations; What Every HOA Board Member Needs to Know”.

The purpose of this program is to update all associations and their boards on the latest law changes as well as the important laws that all associations need to be aware of; including the responsibilities of the Board members.

“All Board members and property managers are invited to attend and hear the latest information impacting the governing of our communities,” Chairman Jim McLane told local reporters. “This virtual video presentation will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing starting at 12 Noon on Monday, August 10th. Please pass this invitation along to your Board Chair, Board members and property managers that they can reserve a seat.”

Get your lunch and join the program to learn about the changes to Association law and how that impacts you, your neighborhood, and your homeowners Association. The presentation will be made by Michael J. McCabe; Shareholder, McCabe and Ronsman.

Topics covered in the presentation include operations, elections, financial reporting, budgets and reserves, maintenance, and access to the official records of the Association. There will also be an overview of Association problems and issues.

The goal of this presentation is to Increase your knowledge of the duties and obligations of your position and applicable Florida Statutes. At the conclusion, you should be able to define the role of the Board and the legal obligations of each Board Member.

For additional information, visit sjcroundtable.org or contact info@sjcroundtable.org

The purpose of the St. Johns County Civic Roundtable is to preserve and improve the quality of life in St. Johns County. Officers: Jim McLane, Chairman; Lisa McGlynn, Vice-Chairman/Treasurer; Maureen Long, Secretary; Robert Olsen, Member At Large

