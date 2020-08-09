St Johns County extends building and permit fee reductions

The Director of Communications for the St Johns County Communications Division, Michael Ryan, has informed local Historic City News reporters that a plan has been approved and being launched that will provide relief for local businesses and residents who are recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

The action of the Board of County Commissioners extends a 30% reduction in all general building permit fees.

Specific reduced fees include those related to development review, fire safety inspections, residential and commercial demolition, swimming pool fees, as well as electrical, gas, plumbing, mechanical, and irrigation permit fees.

The fee reductions are in effect through November 3, 2020.

For more information, please call St. Johns County Building Services at 904.827.6800, or view the updated fee schedule at www.sjcfl.us.

