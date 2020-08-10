Voting by the numbers — August 10, 2020

Early voting in St Johns County is off to a particularly good start, according to Vicky Oakes, St Johns County’s Supervisor of Elections. She told Historic City News editor Michael Gold in a telephone interview this morning that she is pleased with how smoothly her additional part-time staff is working out.

As of Monday, August 10th, in the Primary Election occurring August 18, 2020, there have been 22,661 ballots cast. 17,259 were cast by mail and 5,402 were cast at one of eight polling places designated for early voting.

Of the 200,885 registered voters in St Johns County who are eligible to vote in this election, we at Historic City News are observing an 11.30% voter turnout.

In a county where today there are 202,099 citizens registered to vote, the ratio of registered Democrats and Republican voters is more than 1:1 favoring the Republicans. There are 50,384 registered Democrats and 107,049 registered Republicans here today.

However, 44,666 voters, more than enough to swing an election, are either registered with no party affiliation or subscribe to a minor party, like the Green Party or the Communist Party. Since Florida is a closed primary state, those voters generally do not get to vote except in November’s General Elections.

Early voting continues daily from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through this Saturday, August 15th.

If you have not cast your ballot by the close of the early voting period, Election Day voting will occur on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at your designated precinct. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

