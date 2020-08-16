Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Glenn Davis, completed his initial report of the incident on Saturday August 15th. The incident, 285 River Run Blvd, State Watch Office Case Number: 20204287, reportedly began at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday August 15, 2020, and continued for about 2-hours, until about 7:30 p.m.

“A break in an inch-and-a-half reclaim water service line caused about 2000 gallons of reclaim water to be released into the storm water drain,” Davis told local Historic City News reporters. “The storm water drain is connected to the retention pond that is in a state of overflow.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.865993526510316, Long: -81.29578879527715

“The area was cleaned and sanitized. The clean-up effort at the site has been completed,” Davis said in his report.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “285 River Run Blvd” and the reporting agency is Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 591-4777 or by e-mail at davige@jea.com

