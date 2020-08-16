Oakes prepares voters for important Election Day

Vicky Oakes, St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, contacted Historic City News editor Michael Gold as she concluded all “early voting” activity at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. She announced that there is no early voting on Sunday or Monday, the day before Election Day.

Many voters have already cast ballots early or voted by mail, Oakes said. She reported that you may vote a mail ballot on Monday at the Elections Office located at 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101 in St. Augustine between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. On Election Day, new vote by mail ballots may only be issued at the Elections Office under emergency circumstances.

“The partisan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday August 18th. Do not go to the Elections Office, it is not a polling place on Election Day,” Oakes explained. “On Election Day, you will be directed to your polling place where you can cast your ballot in person. Florida law requires voters to vote at their assigned polling precinct on Tuesday. All 39 polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.”

It is a clever idea to know where you vote before you go. A few polling places have changed location, so be sure to check the Supervisor’s website for any last-minute emergency changes before driving to vote.

While on the website, you are able to experiment with all the public tools we have available. By using “MY VOTER STATUS” you can check your record, verify your address, locate your polling place, and view your sample ballot. If you have moved, give the office call at (904) 823-2238 and we will update your address and send you to your correct polling place the first time.

Remember to bring photo and signature ID with you when you vote. Florida law requires it. If you do not have current and valid ID, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

Our priority remains keeping our staff, poll workers and voters safe during the voting process. We have adopted Voter Election Protection Standards for voting during COVID-19. We will be doing our part to keep our workers safe by providing face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at all voting locations. All voting locations will be set up to allow for social distancing.

Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Voters – we also request you do your part. Please visit our website www.votesjc.com and look for the Voter Election Protection Standards. This will help prepare you for voting in person. Simple things such as updating your address or voter record in advance of coming to vote are important so that we can meet the goal of casting your ballot as efficiently as possible and limit the amount of time you spend inside the voting location. Face coverings are encouraged, and, upon request, masks will be available at the voting locations for voters. Be aware there are some voting locations in County facilities, the City of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach that have face covering ordinances in place.

Lines will be outside of voting locations, so please be prepared to wait a few minutes, be patient, and be respectful of others’ space while waiting in line and inside the polling room.

If you requested a vote by mail ballot an still have it in hand, it’s too late to mail it and have it reach the Elections Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. There is a 24 hour drop box located in front of the Elections Office you can still drop off your vote by mail ballot. If your ballot is late, it will not count. You may still also go in person to your precinct and vote on Election Day.

My staff and I are always ready to assist you. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to visit our website or call the Elections Office at (904) 823-2238.

