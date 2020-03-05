The House passed legislation Wednesday (HB 7) that would allow public notices to go on city websites instead of printed local newspapers. For 20-years Historic City News has campaigned in support of such legislation which has served as nothing more than a taxpayer-funded subsidy to the slowly dying printed newspaper industry.

Current law requires state government and local government entities, such as sheriff departments and tax collector offices, to purchase newspaper advertising to let the public know about important deadlines, code changes or events.

“Something doesn’t have to be broken for there to be a better way,” said Florida Representative Randy Fine, the Palm Bay Republican and sponsor of HB-7. “Newspapers were central to life decades ago, but that’s no longer the case today.”

HB 7 would require such notices to be posted on a “publicly accessible website,” defined as “a governmental agency’s official website or other private website designated by the governmental agency for the posting of legal notices and advertisements that is accessible via the Internet.”

Fine said the bill expanded sunshine, allowing people to get public notices without paying a publisher for the privilege. That argument has been at the foundation of Historic City News’ objections to the antiquated law.

Unfortunately, Florida Senator Joe Gruters’ companion legislation (SB 1340) was not heard in committee. It remains to be seen if the Senate will take up the House version of the bill in what appears to be a jumbled and rushed end to Session.

“This is a subsidy to a dying industry,” Fine thundered ahead of the 71-47 vote, which saw some Republicans crossover to join Democrats in dissent.

The bill doesn’t ban agencies from buying newspaper ads, although they can expect to meet with public dissent if they do. It would also allow for another type of print advertising; direct mail.

Under the proposed legislation, governmental agencies would need to buy an ad once a year in a publication “delivered to all residents and property owners throughout the government’s jurisdiction” letting them know that they can register to receive public notices by email or snail mail.

Democrats tried in vain to kill the bill. “Some of us old-timers still like newspapers,” Florida Representative Joe Geller said, with rural and minority communities still reliant on the fading form of media.

This information appeared in a Florida Politics article by A.G. Gancarski. Drew Wilson and Jacob Ogles contributed. Used with permission, Peter Schorsch, Publisher. Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. All content is owned by Extensive Enterprises Media. All Rights Reserved.