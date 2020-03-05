Today the Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that the resurfacing improvement project on US-1 from North Ponce de Leon Boulevard to Cross Ridge Drive is underway.

The roadway resurfacing, the project also includes a new sidewalk and lighting to be installed on each side of the roadway from Fairbanks Street to Big Oak Road. Minor drainage and utility work will also be necessary.

Periodic daytime and nighttime lane closures will be necessary to safely complete work. Lane closure times will be restricted for Nease High School before school begins and after school ends.

Duval Asphalt Products, Inc. was selected to complete the $20 million project. Construction is estimated to be completed in late fall 2021, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.