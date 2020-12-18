Angels bring North Pole spirit to working families who would otherwise go without

On Saturday, December 19th, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Auto Select in St Augustine, the local non-profit organization Angels of St Augustine will hold its inaugural “Santa Drop” to hand out gifts to children of some special families in need this extremally difficult year.

Without knowing the response to expect their first year, a spokesman for the group told local Historic City News reporters that an overwhelming response allowed them to double their original goal; to bring some much-needed joy to about twenty-five community members.

“We have well exceeded our goal, doubling the number that we can help. While some other charities in our area will be distributing one present, unwrapped, only to kids under 12, we are humbled to be able to distribute a stocking with about 2-4 presents that will be wrapped,” Melissa said. “By special arrangement, the event will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as elves from Santa’s workshop.”

Proud of the positive event that has come together through everyone’s generous support, Melissa reported that the entire team has been working hard over the past 6-weeks to help this community; something, she points out, that all of us in St Augustine need so badly.

“If you want a better community, you must BUILD a better community and that is what we are trying to do,” Melissa said.

Christmas is not just about toys to the Angels, or to the families they will serve. “A few of the hard-working families that we reached requested food. So, we have prepared a small Christmas dinner for them.”

Although the group can only help working families in the area, Melissa said that she likes to do things BIG. She is excited that Angels of St Augustine will be able to produce things differently than some of the other charities in the area.