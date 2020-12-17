Questions remain regarding the unexpected death of local deputy sheriff

St Johns County Sheriff’s Patrol Shift Leader, Sergeant Coby Brandon Seckinger, died unexpectedly on Monday evening, December 14, 2020. He would have turned 43-years-old next month on his birthday, January 14, 1978.

According to Historic City News sources, Seckinger went for a run in the Greenridge subdivision in St Johns County where he and his wife lived and he either collapsed during the run, or shortly thereafter.

“Seckinger was the recipient of many awards during his tenure with the sheriff’s department, including the Joshua E. Blyer Award, Exceptional Service Award, Combat Awards, Lifesaving Medals, and Sheriff’s Commendations,” a sheriff’s spokesman said.

At this time, the department does not believe the death is connected to COVID-19. Local Historic City News reporters have reached out to the Chief Medical Examiner of the 23rd District Medical Examiner’s office, Predrag Bulic, M.D., M.E., however, no confirmation or details have been received.

Hired on March 8, 2004, Seckinger served as an employee of the agency for 16-years. In addition to his responsibilities as a Patrol Shift Leader, Seckinger was a K-9 handler to K-9s Max and Drake, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

He also served as an investigative member of the Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team, a special unit of the department focused on illegal methamphetamine labs, usually discovered in residences or other shelters, like a garage or storage unit, where an offender would have access to water, electricity, and lots of privacy.