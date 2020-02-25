On January 15th, Historic City News reported an active investigation underway following a shooting incident that occurred about 8:45pm the night before. On investigation, officers determined that the shooting occurred in the area of McMillan Street and Ponce de Leon Boulevard. It appears that the victim fled the scene on foot after the shooting, according to Brown.

Officers responded to a call that a man had been shot and that he was seen in the parking lot of Hazel’s Hotdogs, located at 2400 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard. Police have not released the identity of the shooting victim; however, he was transported to a Trauma center in Jacksonville with what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries”.

“Officers are speaking with a person of interest. However, no arrests have been made at this time,” Brown told local reporters. “This is an ongoing investigation and no further information available.”

Today an arrest has been made in this case, according to an update from St Augustine Police Department Media relations officer Dee Brown.

At about 2:16 pm, police arrested 50-year-old Thomas Miguel Ryan, at his residence located at 8 McMillan Street in St. Augustine. He was booked into the St. Johns County Jail and was charged with one-count of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.

He was released at about 5:11 pm after posting $35,000.00 bail. Brown said that the St Augustine Police Department is continuing its active investigation.