Historic City News reporters watched as six-proposed city ordinances came before the St Augustine City Commission this evening for a second-reading and final action; each ordinance read by title only and approved.

As interim mayor Tracy Upchurch read off each ordinance to the city attorney, and as Isabelle Lopez read off the title and style of each ordinance to consider, no member of the public came forward in support or objection to any one of the ordinances The new laws will take effect within the next 10-days.

The ordinances made law tonight included:

1. Ordinance 2020-07: Amends the Columbia Restaurant PUD to allow for Maximum Lot Coverage for installation of an Outdoor Walk-in-Cooler. (D. Birchim, Director Planning and Building)

2. Ordinance 2020-09: Charter update to Article IX, Sections 9.06, 9.08, 9.09 and 9.10 revising outdated language regarding the powers and duties of the Chief of Police and providing compliance with Florida law concerning the disposition of property. (I. Lopez, City Attorney)

3. Ordinance 2020-11: Charter update to Article XIII, Section 13.05 providing for compliance with Florida law regarding the dedication of public streets. (I. Lopez, City Attorney)

4. Ordinance 2020-12: Charter update to Article XIV, Section 14.13 removing reference to the St. Augustine Restoration and Historical Commission as it is no longer in existence, providing for the purchase of buildings through appropriations, and repealing redundant sections regarding budgetary appropriations. (I. Lopez, City Attorney)

5. Ordinance 2020-13: Charter update to Article XVI, Sections 16.01 through 16.18 removing sections regarding slum clearance and urban renewal as redundant to existing Florida law. (I. Lopez, City Attorney)

6. Ordinance 2020-14 : Charter update to Article XX, Section 20.01 removing the ratification requirement for powers and authority regarding pensions. (I. Lopez, City Attorney)