The Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News tonight that troopers are monitoring a 185-acre prescribed burn in the Guana River State Park in St. Johns County. Smoke from the burn is affecting driving conditions as far away as SR-202 (J. Turner Butler Boulevard) between Kernan and Hodges Boulevard, in Duval County.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas. Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog and smoke type conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.