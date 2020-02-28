On Monday, March 2nd, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., Historic City News will be following the actions of members of the St. Augustine Beach City Commission during a special meeting, the purpose of which is to discuss legal services.

The City of St Augustine Beach is still trying to find a replacement City Attorney since the announcement of local attorney Jim Wilson that he will no longer be able to serve in what is considered a full-time position.

The special meeting will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at City Hall.

The regular City Commission will follow the special meeting and will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person.