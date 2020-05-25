Back to Business Grant Program offered to St Johns County businesses

St. Johns County Communications Specialist Kelsee Russler reported to Historic City News that local small businesses who have suffered a loss of revenue or disruption to their business operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for short-term assistance through the “Back to Business Grant Program”.

These grants provide up to $10,000 per qualifying business to offset costs such as payroll, rent or mortgage, and utilities. This program will assist businesses that have a critical need for immediate assistance until other sources of funding can be obtained, or until the State relaxes safety and social distancing requirements.

To be eligible for the Back to Business Grant Program, businesses must:

• Have experienced disruption or loss of income due to COVID-19 crisis or public health emergency orders.

• Own or lease space at a physical location zoned for business operations in St. Johns County as of March 17, 2020.

• Be registered with FL Division of Corporations and/or licensed under FL Business and Professional Regulation

• Have earned less than $5 Million in Annual Gross Income for 2019.

• Have 75 or fewer employees as of March 17, 2020.

• Show proof of Employees paying Payroll Taxes prior to March 17, 2020.

• Have been operating for at least one (1) year prior to March 17, 2020. No Start-Up Businesses eligible.

• Be current on St. Johns County Business Taxes.

• Have no pending petition for bankruptcy protection, No Claims; Not on HUD Debarred List.

• Not be a Non-Profit Organization.

• Cannot operate as a Home-Based Business.

• Not be receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits if a Sole Proprietor.

Online applications will be available at sjcfl.us, starting 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Paper applications will not be accepted. The application period will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. Eligible applicants that submit complete applications will be selected for an award by an independent contractor.

Awards will be disbursed via Electronic Funds Transfer. For more information or assistance with your application, please contact St. Johns County between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 904.209.1278 or sjcfl.us/sbrecovery