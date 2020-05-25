Local Tea Party to be given updates about the Wuhan Coronavirus

You are patriotically invited to attend an open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, May 26th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Growers Alliance Cafe and Gift Shop, located at 322 Anastasia Boulevard. The evening’s special guest will be Stephen E. Grable, MD speaking about the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Dr. Grable is an internal medicine specialist located in Jacksonville Beach since 1996. Graduating from Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio in 1986, he has been practicing for 34 years. With his vast educational and clinical experience in both conventional and alternative medicine, he will be discussing the recent updated guidelines for the Coronavirus, including Vaccines.

Questions and answers will follow, time permitting. Please join us for a very informative evening. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. Please arrive early as seating will be provided for “social distancing”.