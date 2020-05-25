Board of County Commissioners Tuesday Special Meeting

Lauren Ferro, St. Johns County Communications Specialist, announced to local Historic City News reporters that the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Auditorium of the County Administration Building located at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.

“Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265,” Ferro said. “The meeting can be viewed on GTV, Comcast cable channel 3, or online at www.sjcfl.us/GTV. The meeting agenda can be found at https://stjohnsclerk.com/records/board-records/agendas/.”

While all meetings remain open to the public to attend in person, St. Johns County facilities are under limited public access restrictions. Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted directly to the Board of County Commissioners (for more information, please call 904.209.0300) or by email to sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us.