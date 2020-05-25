Landmark Central Florida attraction reopens after longest closure in 70-years

Mark McHugh, Chief Executive Officer for Gatorland in Central Florida, reported to Historic City News that this weekend provided the occasion to reopen the doors of the landmark tourist attraction after the longest closure in its 70-year history.

Gatorland closed along with all the other tourist attractions at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the shutdown, McHugh said that they launched a live, 50-episode web series, called School of Croc, to keep people engaged over Facebook.

“Employees will undergo daily temperature checks and will be required to wear masks,” McHugh told local reporters Friday. “Visitors are encouraged to wear masks, but it is not required.”

In another video, Gatorland displays all the changes made at the park, to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. This included work done by a committee of park leaders who created a 32-page policy manual for post-pandemic operations.

Along with similar protocols seen elsewhere, a character unique to Gatorland was created to encourage social distancing, the Skunk Ape.