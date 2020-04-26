Alleging that a 46-year-old Treasure Beach man violated the conditions of his release from the county jail only one day earlier, St Johns County deputies return Brian Keith Badgett to jail on Thursday.

Badgett, who gave his address as 215 Treasure Beach Road in St Augustine Beach, was arrested Thursday evening at around 5:52 p.m. Less than 24-hours later, at about 3:37 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, Badgett was released again after posting an additional $5,000.00 bond.

It was a bad week for Badgett, beginning with his arrest early Tuesday evening after a boy was found who had been tied to a chair for several hours and beaten. The boy accused Badgett of the crimes, resulting in Badgett being charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony, and false imprisonment, a third-degree felony. Badgett was released from custody on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2:15 p.m., after posting $30,000 bail.

Badgett had been arguing with one of the boy’s relatives for three days leading up to Tuesday. He blamed the boy for causing the argument, making him sit in a chair facing a wall, according to the arrest report. Then he used zip-ties to strap the boy’s arms to the chair, leaving him “defenseless and unable to leave.”

Badgett made threats to kill the boy, who was left tied up for three to four hours, the report said. The boy, whose age was redacted, reported that Badgett had several knives, a hatchet, and a blowtorch in the home.

Badgett finally cut the child loose after punching him in the head and face several times, ordering him to leave “and never return or I’ll kill you,” the report said. Investigators said they found visible injuries on the boy’s arms and face.

Badgett said he only put the child in the chair “to talk to him.”