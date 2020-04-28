Communications Specialist Sarah Butler and Director of Communications Michael Ryan, announced to local Historic City News reporters that today, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting.

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.

The meeting convenes at 8:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the County Administration Building located at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084. The meeting agenda can be found at https://stjohnsclerk.com/records/board-records/agendas/

Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265. The meeting can be viewed on GTV, Comcast cable channel 3, or online at www.sjcfl.us Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners by email at sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us

While all meetings remain open to the public to attend in person, St. Johns County facilities are under limited public access restrictions.