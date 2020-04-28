The City of St Augustine began accepting calls this weekend from residents who hope to qualify for a proprietary Kinsa Thermometer that tracks vital information about you for use by public health officials who are trying reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.

The phone lines will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. More information is available on the city’s website and questions may be submitted via email to kinsa@citystaug.com.

Please call 904.825.1006, option 1, and answer six simple screening questions to determine your eligibility. If you qualify, you can either pick up your thermometer or request it be delivered to your home.

Due to demand, the City is looking for volunteers to help with the administration of this city-funded project.