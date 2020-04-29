The Florida National Guard reported to Historic City News this afternoon that they continue to respond to the needs of the state, helping to protect citizens and interagency partners under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis. There are 2,906 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response and members are operating 14 Community Based Testing Sites where 85,076 sample collections have been administered to date.

Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are mobilized throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state.

Additionally, Florida National Guard members are working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the Florida National Guard.

The Florida Department of Health is receiving Florida National Guard support for airport screening operations at seven airports, including Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities. It is important that everyone follows the guidance of the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida’s response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html