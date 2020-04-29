Ponte Vedra Boulevard Pavement Management Project

As part of the St Johns County Pavement Management Program, Ponte Vedra Boulevard will be milled and resurfaced from Corona Road South to SR-A1A beginning Monday, May 11th.

The project completion is expected within 30 days, weather permitting, according to Michael Ryan, Director of the Communications Division of St Johns County. The contractor will provide the proper maintenance of traffic which will require intermittent lane closures throughout the project duration. Any impacted areas within the project limits will be restored to pre-construction conditions.

St Johns County Building Fee Reductions

St Johns County Communications Specialist Sarah Butler reported to Historic City News that in order to help local businesses to recover from the COVID-19 health emergency, the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners yesterday approved a 30 percent reduction to Building Services fees, Fire Plans Review fees, and Development Review fees.

These reductions will be effective from May 1, 2020, through August 4, 2020. A detailed overview of the reductions can be found on the St Johns County website. For more information, please call St Johns County Building Services at 904.827.6800.

2020 Annual On-beach Driving Passes Extended Through 2021

At yesterday’s meeting, the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved an extension for holders of annual on-beach driving passes issued for the 2020 beach season. All passes purchased prior to the on-beach driving restrictions, and for the remainder of this season, are included in the extension.

Pass holders will be allowed driving and beach parking privileges, where available, through the 2021 beach season. Sales of the passes are currently suspended, and on-beach driving remains restricted. For more information, please call Beach Services at 904.209.0752.