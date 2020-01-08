At last night’s meeting of the St Augustine Beach City Commission, the City Attorney swore in Margaret England to serve as Mayor and Maggie Kostka to serve as Vice Mayor, according to a report received by Historic City News from Communications Coordinator, Cindy Walker, this morning.

During the January 6th meeting, Walker announced her resignation. The Commission decided to move further discussion and consideration to the continuation Commission Meeting on Monday, January 13th.

On second public reading and final hearing, the Commission approved Ordinance 19-17 — amendments to the comprehensive plan presented by the City’s planning consultant, Janis Fleet. These amendments, recommended by the Department of Economic Opportunity, address sea level rise and coastal flooding mitigation in the Conservation Coastal Management Element of the Comprehensive Plan.

The Commission reviewed Phase II of Embassy Suites. Phase II consists of a 42-room addition to the hotel, resulting in two stories of hotel rooms above a parking garage on the North side of the building. After a presentation by representatives from Embassy Suites and public comment, the Commission approved with some additional conditions. These conditions include repairs to damaged curbs, parking to be built first, a North and South sidewalk to be installed, and no obstruction to Beach access.

Next, the Commission discussed an assessment on the collection of solid waste, more specifically the cost for businesses and transient rentals. After review of what the City of St. Augustine does and considering multiple other options, the Commission requested staff to gather additional information on code changes and rates and to present the issue again at the February Commission Meeting.

A Special Meeting of the St Augustine Beach City Commission is called at St Augustine Beach City Hall located at 2200 A1A South, St Augustine Beach to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020. At that meeting, a new City Attorney will be selected.

Additional streetlights, the restriction of shared mobility devices, the strategic plan, and an annual review of the performance of the Police Chief and City Manager will be discussed at a continuation meeting to follow.

The February regular Commission Meeting will be held on February 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Beach City Hall. The public is invited and encouraged to attend both meetings.