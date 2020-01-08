Lincolnville Jazz at the Excelsior features a number of highly regarded and talented artists in a series of performances on select Fridays January through May 2020.

The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center was formerly the historic Excelsior High School, the first public high school for African Americans in St. Augustine.

Here is the line-up for 2020:

January 10 — Mama Blue: Jazz: Blues Favorites

January 24 — Laiken Williams & Fellowship of Love

February 14 — TBD

February 28 — Eric Carter & Company: Live Jazz Fusion

March 6 — Kenneth Seabrook

March 27 — Catch the Groove: Jazz Vocals

April 10 — Kelle Jolly & The Will Boyd Project: Smooth Jazz

April 17 — Akia Uwanda

May 15 — Linda Cole

A pre show cocktail lounge is open from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $20 at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center located at 102 Martin Luther King Avenue, in St Augustine or by phone at 904-824-1191. Tickets sold at the door are $25.