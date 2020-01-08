Flagler County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brittany Kershaw reported to Historic City News that deputies, detectives, and crime scene investigators are on the scene conducting an investigation into the discovery of body at Yacht Harbor Marina in Palm Coast.

Part of the Yacht Harbor Marina and Yacht Harbor Drive are closed to everyone besides residents and law enforcement while the investigation is active.

“We are in the early stages of a death investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While the investigation is ongoing and we do not have much information to release at this time, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern.”

According to preliminary information provided to Historic City News, a deputy was in the marina area at about 10:15 a.m. this morning. The department was conducting a follow-up from an earlier call when the deputy spotted the deceased adult in the water.

Sheriff Staly was nearby and arrived at the marina minutes later. He was joined by Chief Sepe and Chief Bovino, who were briefed by deputies at the scene.

“This is all of the information available for release at this time,” Kershaw told local reporters. “Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.”