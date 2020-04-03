Michael Ryan, Director of the St. Johns County Communications Division hereby notifies Historic City News readers that one or more members of the Board of County Commissioners of St. Johns County, Florida, will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The meeting is being held in the County Auditorium at the St. Johns County Administration Building, located at 500 San Sebastian View, in St. Augustine for the purpose of receiving an Emergency Management update and to consider an extension of the Local State of Emergency.

The Board may also consider and act on any other business that may lawfully come before it during the special meeting.

For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us