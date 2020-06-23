Board of County Commissioners hold special meeting on June 23

St. Johns County Communications Division Director Michael Ryan, announced to Historic City News subscribers that the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Auditorium located in the County Administration Building.

The meeting agenda can be found at https://stjohnsclerk.com/records/board-records/agendas/

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.

Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265. Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084, or by email at sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us

