Public Health Advisory lists recommendations for St Johns County

The Florida Department of Health issued a Public Health Advisory on June 20 in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus.

The advisory recommends wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. All persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis.

Governor DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to increase inspections to ensure that businesses are adhering to applicable Phase 1 and Phase 2 guidance.

The Public Health Advisory asks Historic City News subscribers to follow these recommendations:

All individuals in Florida should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible, unless certain conditions apply.

All individuals over the age of 65 and all individuals of any age with high-risk health conditions should limit personal interactions outside of the home.

All individuals should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. For all gatherings of fewer than 50 people, individuals should practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from each other and wearing a face covering.

St. Johns County is currently in Phase 2, which dictates:

Restaurants, bars, and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages, excluding nightclubs, may operate at fifty percent of the establishment’s indoor capacity and at full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing. Bar areas may operate with seated service.

Entertainment businesses, including but not limited to movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades may operate at fifty percent of the establishment’s capacity with appropriate social distancing between groups and proper sanitization protocols.

In-store retail businesses, gyms, and fitness centers may operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing measures and proper sanitization protocols.

Personal services including but not limited to barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattooing, body piercing, tanning, and massage may operate while adhering to appropriate safety guidelines outlined by the Florida Department of Health.

For more information or a complete review of the State of Florida’s recent Public Health Advisory, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov

