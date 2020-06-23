Free and low cost activities for St Augustine and St Johns County visitors

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For information Historic City News subscribers should call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com

Businesses and events are open on Florida’s Historic Coast. There are a few virtual events taking place and several outdoor activities and events available for your participation.

“While participating in events, please be safe and follow CDC guidelines,” cautioned Barbara Golden. “Wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently, and practice 6′ safe distancing.”

Monday- Sunday, June 22-28

Virtual Screenings from The Corazon Cinema and Café

A virtual cinema is a new way for audiences to watch latest releases from the safety of homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting your favorite local independent theater, like The Corazon. Featured films include Military Wives, Shirley, Plimpton, I am Not Your Negro and other classic and art cinemas. Rentals are $12 for 72 hours. www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com/showtimes

St Augustine Plein Air on the Porch Virtual Exhibit

Each of the original paintings in this virtual exhibit was created during the 2020 St Augustine Paint Out-On the Porch. All are for sale unless labeled NFS. Art sales benefit the artists and the programs of the St Augustine Art Association. www.staaa.org/plein-air-on-the-porch-exhibit/

Monday- Thursday, June 22-24

St Augustine Art Association Annual Honors Show-Virtual

New works by the “best of the best” make up this exhibit featuring St Augustine Art Association’s award-winning artists from the past three years. View the Annual Honors Show online at www.staaa.org/the-annual-honors-show/.

Tuesday – Friday, June 23-26

St Augustine Art Association Honors Show

This annual exhibition highlights the talents and new works of the Association’s award-winning artists over the past three years. Gallery hours are 1-4 pm. Tuesday- Friday only. Admission is free. 22 Marine St., St Augustine – Entrance is on Charlotte St 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org.

Wednesday & Thursday, June 24 & 25

Ancient City Beach Yoga

Join yoga trainer Karen Rogers on the beach in front of the Guy Harvey Resort at St Augustine Beach to learn and practice yoga. This session is for all levels. Bring a large towel or blanket, water, and sunscreen. To be compliant with COVID social distancing, classes will be limited to 8 people so you must sign up on the Meetup Group page to hold a spot. The lesson takes place at 9 a.m. and is free, but donations are accepted. 860 A1A Beach Blvd., St Augustine Beach 904-687-7251 www.meetup.com/Ancient-City-Beach-Yoga

Thursday – Saturday, June 25-27

St Augustine Music Festival – A Virtual Experience

Join the St Augustine Music Festival online at their scheduled times and scheduled festival dates. The 2020 theme of this year’s Festival is “Celebration” as they honor the 19th Constitutional Amendment by celebrating women composers and performers. The virtual concerts take place each evening at 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday: Women & Men Composers Showcase; Friday: Mozart and More; Saturday: Our Youth of Tomorrow/Forever Young. www.staugustinemusicfestival.org/events/

Sunday, June 28

Summer Sundays on Florida’s Historic Coast

Sundays were always about being care-free, free to run around; free to just hang out; free to do whatever one wanted; guilt-free. This summer, Sundays on Florida’s Historic Coast are even more “free” than ever. There are always plenty of free activities here, and now with Summer Sunday special offers there are even more activities for visitors to enjoy for FREE.

