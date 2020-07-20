Barbara Golden reported to Historic City News from the Visitors and Convention Bureau this week that businesses and events are open on Florida’s Historic Coast. There are a few virtual events taking place and several outdoor activities and events available for your participation.

Monday- Sunday, July 20-26

Virtual Screenings from The Corazon Cinema and Café

A virtual cinema is a new way for audiences to watch latest releases from the safety of homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting your favorite local independent theater, like The Corazon. Featured films include John Lewis: Good Trouble, Waiting for the Barbarians, The Girl With the Bracelet, and other classic and art cinemas. Rentals are $12 for 72 hours. www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com/showtimes

St. Augustine Art Association Annual Honors Show-Virtual

New works by the “best of the best” make up this exhibit featuring St. Augustine Art Association’s award-winning artists from the past three years. View the Annual Honors Show online at www.staaa.org/the-annual-honors-show

Tuesday – Friday, July 21-24

St. Augustine Art Association Soak Up the Summer Art Sale

Original works by St. Augustine art Association members – all mediums, subjects and styles – are available for purchase online and in gallery. Gallery hours are 1-4 pm. Tuesday- Friday only. Admission is free. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine – Entrance is on Charlotte St. 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Wednesday – Sunday, July 22-25

Dark of the Moon Ghost Tour

All Ghosts. No Gimmicks! During the one-and-a-half to two-hour tour, with only a glow stick as lighting, guides share the history and ghost stories of the people who have lived, worked, and visited the Lighthouse. Dark of the Moon is the only tour that gets you in the Lighthouse grounds at night. Tours begin at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday – Sunday evenings and tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 or younger. 81 Lighthouse Avenue, St. Augustine. 904-829-0745. www.staugustinelighthouse.org

Wednesday & Thursday, July 22&23

Ancient City Beach Yoga

Join yoga trainer Karen Rogers at the beach in front of the Guy Harvey Resort at St. Augustine Beach to learn and practice yoga. This session is for all levels. Bring a large towel or blanket, water and sunscreen. To be compliant with COVID social distancing, classes will be limited to 8 people so you must sign up on the Meetup Group page to hold a spot. The lesson takes place at 9 a.m. and is free, but donations are accepted. 860 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 904-687-7251 www.meetup.com/Ancient-City-Beach-Yoga

Thursday, July 23

Thursday Golf Clinics at St. Johns Golf Club

Learn top tips from the pros to drastically improve your scores, identify the most common faults seen on the course and work on the best fixes for them. From beginner to seasoned veteran, all skill levels are welcome. This week’s program, Trouble Lies Rough, takes place 9-10 a.m. The cost for this clinic is $15 per person. 904-209-0350, 4900 Cypress Links Blvd., Elkton www.sjgc.com

Coffee and Conversations

Regina Gayle Phillips, Executive Director of the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center will join Julio Capó, Jr., Deputy Director of FIU’s Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab to lead a discussion on museums and histories of anti-blackness. The public is welcome to join in on the conversation on racism and marginalization in the museum field, the roles and responsibilities of historical and cultural institutions and much more. The virtual discussion takes at 10 a.m. To join the discussion click here: fiu.zoom.us/j/94195812187#success

Thursday – Saturday, July 23-25

Heist at Ximinez-Fatio House

Search for clues for the stolen 17th-century Caravaca cross! Each team of detectives will spin the wheel and move through a series of nine rooms eliminating suspects in a live game of Clue! Come and play and see if you can figure out whodunnit! The Heist at the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum takes place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost to participate is $20. Ximenez-Fatio House is located at 20 Aviles St., St. Augustine 904-829-3575 www.ximenezfatiohouse.org/heist

Friday, July 24

Ladies Golf Clinic at St, Johns Golf Club

Join Bernadette Twardy and Bea Mauricio for an exclusive Ladies Only Clinic with a special focus each week from 9-10 a.m. at St. Johns Golf Club. Learn top tips from the pros to drastically improve your scores, identify the most common faults seen on the course and work on the best fixes for them. From beginner to seasoned veteran, all skill levels are welcome. The cost for this clinic is $15 per person. Register in advance. bmauricio@sjcfl.us St. Johns Golf Club, 4900 Cypress Links Blvd. Elkton 904-209-0350 www.sjgc.com

Sunset Under The Sea

Join St. Johns County Naturalist Kelly Ussia on a fun and engaging walk from 7 – 8 p.m. to learn about the different wildlife found under the sea and enjoy a beautiful sunset on Vilano Beach. Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park 2750 Anahma Dr., Vilano Beach, kussia@sjcfl.us or 904.209.0335

Sunday, July 26

Summer Sundays on Florida’s Historic Coast

Sundays were always about being care-free, free to run around; free to just hang out; free to do whatever one wanted; guilt-free. This summer, Sundays on Florida’s Historic Coast are even more “free” than ever. There are always plenty of free activities here, and now with Summer Sunday special offers there are even more activities for visitors to enjoy for FREE.

Visit www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com for a list of open businesses, updates on events and current promotions. While participating in events, please be safe and follow CDC guidelines. Wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently and practice 6′ safe distancing.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For information call 1-800-653-2489.

