Letter: Housing Partnership delivers help when it is needed most

Bill Lazar, Director

St Johns Housing Partnership Inc

St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

We recently helped a single mother who is also a service-connected disabled veteran in St. Johns County. Her home was in active foreclosure because she had fallen victim to the scheme of a fraudulent debt consolidation company.

The Housing Partnership went to work and was able to find a solution that allowed the veteran to stay in her home. She was very thankful and wrote us a kind letter expressing her appreciation.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the St Johns Housing Partnership,” she wrote. “St Johns County Health and Human Services and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition helped me to save my family home.”

During this time of uncertainty, the St. Johns Housing Partnership is here. We are ready and able to serve the homeowners of St. Johns County. While our services are free, reduced funding is limiting those we can help.

Won’t you consider donating today to help others remain in their home? Speak to one of our Financial Services assistants by phone at (904) 824-0902 or e-mail info@sjhp.org

Looking for a rewarding volunteer position? Contact us for more information about these possibilities:

Search Engine Marketing Expert

Social Media Manager

Video Producer/Editor

Administrative Assistant

Fundraising Development Strategist

Direct Response Copywriter

Google Analytics and Webmaster Tools Expert

Internet Researcher – Work from Home

Construction Captain

Project Lead

Home Safety Installer

Like this: Like Loading...