Editorial: Be careful what you ask for …

Michael Gold, Editor

HISTORIC CITY NEWS

St Augustine, FL

“We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you,” Trump said Monday referring to his now unwelcome response in Portland, Oregon.

The Oregon attorney general filed a lawsuit Friday arguing that the federal government had violated the rights of citizens of the state by detaining people without probable cause. The American Civil Liberties Union has also sued, seeking to stop the federal government’s use of rubber bullets, tear gas and acoustic weapons against journalists and other legal observers.

Historic City News cautions that this is what a “military response” to a local law enforcement problem looks like.

Do we want our local law enforcement leaders to be guided by military training that prepares them to deliver a “military response” to our local law enforcement problems — on our streets and in our neighborhoods?

Ask the residents of Portland how that feels.

