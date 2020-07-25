Got masks? The City wants to see them in action

This City of St Augustine has invited Historic City News readers to show their masks using the hashtag #MaskeradingAsHeroes on their social media pages and tag them @CityStAug on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

If you are out and about, wearing your mask at a local shop or restaurant, then snap a picture with their staff wearing their masks. Or just snap a selfie.

“We are hoping to see an outpouring of support and participation from the community in our shared efforts to keep our city safe and healthy,” Communications Manager Melissa Wissel told reporters.

Anyone passing through the Visitor Information Center can purchase face masks at the Gift Shop. Currently available are disposable masks in a 50-count box and cloth ‘St. Augustine’ branded face masks. There is no quantity limit on how many masks may be purchased.

In partnership with St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, they have established a new program called “Pledge St. Johns County”.

Participating businesses, like Historic City News, vow to adhere to CDC guidelines and receive an opportunity to distribute literature and post themed banners and posters keyed to the voluntary program as well as to be featured on their website for taking the pledge.

Pledge St. Johns County is a program that offers businesses the opportunity to commit to CDC guidelines and ensure St. Johns County residents, visitors, and employees are safe and comfortable in their establishments.

Like this: Like Loading...