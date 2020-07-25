Why is the 2020 Census important to St Johns County Schools?

St Johns County School Board member Beverly Slough reported to Historic City News this week that an accurate Census count in 2020 is critical to establishing the availability of federal funds for our students. Our county’s youth benefit through funding for public education, school programs, and school district planning.

Slough is challenging our local audience of nearly 40,000 daily readers to respond to the 2020 Census, ensuring that St Johns County remains the number one school district in the State of Florida by counting not only yourself, but your children, too.

The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail.

The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support in our community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.

The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

If you still have not completed and returned your 2020 Census forms, we are providing a link for your convenience.

Like this: Like Loading...