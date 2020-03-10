Historic City News received word from the City of St. Augustine Beach announcing that they are “Going Green” this year. Starting January 1, 2020, the City is launching a “Go Green SAB” campaign, which encourages businesses within the city limits of St. Augustine Beach to voluntarily eliminate single-use plastics products.

City Manager Max Royle told local reporters that it may not be necessary for the Beach to incur legal expense and delays to accomplish regulation of plastic waste handling if businesses and citizens will make the effort to protect local habitats and natural areas.

“It is our goal to get every business in the City limits involved in this campaign,” said St. Augustine Beach Mayor Undine George. “We are excited to be a leader in environmental protection and hope other cities will follow our example.”

Single-use plastics like soda straws, picnic supplies, and food wrappers, have long lifespans and are not easily recyclable, George pointed out. By eliminating the use of these products, we decrease litter on our streets and reduce plastics in our environment, especially the ocean.

To recognize the efforts of participating businesses, the City will issue a “Go Green SAB” window cling as well as mention their businesses from time-to-time on social media and in the City’s monthly e-newsletter. If a business wishes to participate, they can visit the City Manager’s Office located inside City Hall at 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, to pick up a window cling.

Since this is a voluntary campaign, the City is relying on the word of business owners and managers and will not be conducting inspections or penalizing organizations that do not wish to participate.